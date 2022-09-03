Sustainability now: This Arts for Placemaking panel discussion is all about uplifting public spaces through art  

St+Art India, IFBE, and Avid Learning present Sustainability NOW: Arts for Placemaking in Mumbai – a discussion on upscaling and sustainably optimising public spaces through art in the city and thereby strengthening the connection between people and the places they inhabit.



Placemaking as a practice integrates the arts, design, architecture, and anthropology to uplift a place highlighting its unique history, people, character and culture. It can solve many of the challenges a growing mega-city like Mumbai faces and will continue to play a key role in making Mumbai a more inclusive, beautiful, sustainable, and liveable city.



The panel discussion features artists, changemakers, and experts including – Urban Designer and Co-Founder, Bombay 61, Ketaki Bhadgaonkar, Sculptor and Architect, Arzan Khambatta, Artist, Director and Co-Founder, St+art India Foundation, Hanif Kureshi, and Co-Founder, Art Walks Mumbai, Alisha Sadikot, in conversation with Filmmaker and journalist, Naman Saraiya.



This discussion will be a curtain-raiser for the Mumbai Urban Art Festival by St+Art India which takes place once every 3 years. The festival aims to build a contemporary public art heritage in the city through interdisciplinary art interventions and executions on the larger theme of sustainability from Nov 2022 to March 2023.

The speakers will discuss some of the most ambitious public art and restoration projects in the city—from painting murals on building facades and boundary walls to revamping the whole Versova Koliwada precinct — and the way they have been designed and executed to reflect the dynamic relationship between Mumbai and Mumbaikars. The panel will also share their insights on how sustainable upcycling techniques, blended with an understanding of the built heritage of the local environment, produce these new places that foster community engagement.



The event will be followed by a brief Q&A session.



What: Sustainability now: Arts for Placemaking

Where: IFBE, Ballard Estate, Mumbai

When: Wednesday, September 7, 2022. 6:30 - 8.00 PM.