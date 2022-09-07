Art show: Back to Earth-The Ceramics and Glass show at 47 A

Back to Earth, an art show curated by Shirley Bhatnagar at Gallery 47 A showcases artworks by 20 different artists across India. The artists have crafted their work using glass or ceramics, especially for this show. The show brings a selection of small studios in India working with the most ancient materials, grounded in solid studio work, who have perfected some aspect of their craft: a glaze recipe, a special form, the use of a brush, or simply combining materials. Each artwork tells a story unique to its ethos while focusing on conveying the idea of making beautiful but usable artworks. Artists like Shirley Bhatnagar, Kavita Pandya Vineeta Oswal, and Manoj Pilli will be showcasing their work among many others.

What: Back to Earth art exhibition

When: September 16 onwards, 11 am to 7 pm, except Mondays.

Where: Gallery 47 A, Girgaum.