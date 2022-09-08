Create your own visual narratives with illustrator Zainab Tambawalla at this hands-on workshop

Mumbai is home to some stunning architectural marvels, vibrant flowering foliage, endless stories, and hustle and bustle of each street corner playing as a muse for artists and illustrators. And Sketching the city and the surroundings can be an inspiring process and a mesmerising visual narrative.

Avid Learning and TARQ present a hands-on workshop on chronicling the cityscape and its surroundings for budding illustrators. The participants will get a chance to watch, learn and work alongside Urban sketcher, Educator, and Children's Book Illustrator Zainab Tambawalla. The workshop is focused on beginners and mid-level experts who are interested to start their sketching journey where she will introduce the process of observing, and absorbing the space and the subject in a way that becomes empowering sketching as a tool.

The workshop will explore different techniques of sketching to capture beautiful architecture around you and that too in one’s style and will also feature an onsite sketching experience where participants will be taken on guided explorations around the city

When: Saturday 17th September 2022

When: 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM - Registrations

10:00 AM to 5:00 PM - Workshop

Where: F35/36 Dhanraj Mahal, C.S.M. Marg, Apollo Bunder, Colaba, Mumbai,

Fees: Rs 3000/- (Includes Lunch and Refreshments)