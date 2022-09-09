Flamenco Fiesta: Latin Grammy-nominated all-women Spanish Quartet, La Migas to perform at Royal Opera House

Namaste Flamenco Initiative presents an evening of sensuous flamenco featuring the Latin Grammy-nominated all-women quartet Las Migas live in concert at the Royal Opera House.

Organised by the Embassy of Spain in New Delhi, Spanish Cooperation, Consulate General of Spain in Mumbai, Royal Opera House, Mumbai, Akshara Centre, Avid Learning, Furtados, Insider, Shehzeen Cassum Flamenco Academy & Dance Company, the evening celebrates centuries of cross-cultural relations and strong bilateral ties between India and Spain and commemorates 65+ (in 2021) years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Spain.

The evening will comprise a creative mélange of Andalusian cultural heritage, that beautifully blends Cante (vocals), Toque (guitar), Baile (dance), and Jaleo (hand-clapping and foot-tapping) along with India’s dance forms Kathak and Lavani creating a unique cultural blend.

On their first performance in India, the ensemble, featuring Dancer and Vocalist, Carolina "La Chispa", Guitarists Marta Robles and Alicia Grillo, Violinist Roser Loscos, joined on stage by Bassist Oriol Riart Laborda, will perform renditions of their evergreen hits such as La Cantaora, and María La Portuguesa with a pop and urban music twist.

The show will include a guest performance by Kathak & Lavani Exponent, Aditi Bhagwat.

What: Flamenco Fiesta

When: 22nd September 2022. 7:00 pm.

Where: Royal Opera House

Tickets: Rs 499. Insider.in