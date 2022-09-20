Khandani Rajdhani’s Navratri Vrat Thali is all set to turn your fast into a lavish feast

Navratri may be a time for fasting, but it allows plenty of opportunities for some celebratory feasting as well. This Navratri, Khandani Rajdhani, the most preferred thali restaurant, is offering a special and thoughtfully curated vrat thali, so you can pack in all the goodness of the Navratras in one meal. Upping the vigour of the festivities this year too, Khandani Rajdhani’s traditional Vrat Thali – a culmination of special satvik vrat foods will treat foodies to some homely goodness as the authentic cuisine takes centre stage to delight taste buds.

Served on a thali, the mouth-watering appetisers made from simple, healthy ingredients in back-to-the-basic styles of cooking will be launched at INR 599 + taxes.

What: Navratri Special: Vrat Thali

When: 26th September – 4th October