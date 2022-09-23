The Monsoon Room exhibition by Red Earth at Method Bandra

This monsoon season celebrates the rains and the city’s beauty with Method Bandra’s upcoming photography and art exhibition, The Monsoon Room by Red Earth. The Monsoon Room creates a moody haze around the city’s monsoon with photography, graphic, text/poetry, and monsoon-inspired merchandise. From documentative to meditative-expressive bodies of work, three young artists, Abeer Khan, Hiten Sondagar, and Jaidev Tripathy essay their own whimsical interpretations of the Monsoon in Mumbai in their highly individualistic styles. The exhibition is curated by Himanshu Verma.

What: Monsoon Room

When: September 24 – October 16. 8 am to 10 pm.

Where: Method Bandra.