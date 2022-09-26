Navratri 2022: Special Navratri thali at Sofitel Mumbai BKC's Tuskers

Sofitel Mumbai BKC, the elegant, luxury hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, will offer a special Navratri Thali at Tuskers, a vegetarian restaurant from September 24-October 5, 2022.

Guests who opt for the delicious Navratri Thali will begin with a refreshing Lassi; followed by starters of Sabudana Vada; and Aloo Tikki. Main Courses include Vrat Ki Kadhi, tempered curd-based curry with fresh coconut; Moongfali Rassedar, peanut and coconut curry; Dahi Arbi, colocasia and curd tempered with curry leaves and cumin; Suran Ki Sabzi, yam cooked with fasting spices; and Sama Ki Khichdi, tempered sama rice cooked with ground peanuts and fresh coconut. The meal will be accompanied by Singhare Ki Poori and Set Curd. Desserts will include Sabudana Kheer; Ratalu Ka Halwa; andCut Fruits.

What: Navratri Thali

When: September 24 - October 5. 12 pm to 3 pm.

Where: Tuskers, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Price: INR 1900 plus taxes per person

Contact: +91 91673 91130