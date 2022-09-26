Prithvi Theatre Festival is back this November; here’s what we know
The two-wee-long festival will commence on November 3
Team Indulge Published : 26th September 2022 10:45 PM | Published : | 26th September 2022 10:45 PM
After the pandemic years, Prithvi theatre opened its stage with a bang in full capacity for performances earlier this year. Now after a forced gap of two years - Prithvi is gearing up for its most awaited annual celebration for theatre - Prithvi Festival 22.
The two-week-long festival is an amalgamation of new plays, music concerts, dance performances, readings, StageTalk@Prithvi conversations, and promoting upcoming talent with platform performances.
The exciting, educating and artistic two-week festival will have plays from across India. The festival will commence on November 3.