Navratri Food Festival: 'Chalo Jamva' at SaffronStays homes

Celebrations of Navratri are incomplete without delectable food, and who knows how to indulge a palate better than the Gujaratis? SaffronStays joins the euphoria by bringing you the flavours of Gujarat by hosting a Chalo Jamva festival, a delicious and authentic Gujarati food festival. Their in-house food and beverage team has drawn up a special Gujarati menu to serve a host of Gujarati dishes. Expect Kachumber, Khaman Dhokla, Fafda, Leela Vatana Kachori to Surti Dal, Gujarati Kadhi, Ringana Olo, Mix Vegetable with Methi Muthiya, Sev Tameta, to famous Dal Dhokli, and traditional Gujarati sweet dishes like Sitaphal Basoondi, Doodh Pak, Doodhi No Halwo, Lapsi, and more.

This elaborate spread is a fascinating medley of flavours and balance, available at select villas just a 2-3 hour drive from your homes.

What: Chalo Jamwa Festival

Where: SaffornStays

When: Ongoing till October 4