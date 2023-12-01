Vimonisha is back with Goenka India's exquisite heirloom jewellery showcase

After the successful Chennai event last month, Vimonisha's Monisha Gidwani is now arranging a private showcase for jewellery enthusiasts to indulge in Goenka India's exquisite heirloom pieces within the confines of their exclusive jewelry lounge.



Goenka India started as diamonteers in the city, sourcing and selling magnificent gemstones across the globe. Over the years, they expanded their horizon to create exquisite jewellery pieces. Their expertise lies in providing end-to-end luxury services, which include sourcing, designing, manufacturing, and certification. Collaborating with top designers, they create avant-garde pieces to cater to their client's needs, be it for special occasions or everyday elegance, especially for brides.

Nitin Goenka, the CEO and Chief Designer of the company is a globally renowned diamantaire who is committed to creativity. As the wedding season approaches, the company is set to reveal a carefully curated collection of timeless jewellery pieces that have been designed with precision and fitted with gemstones from all over the world.



For three decades, Vimonisha has been a prominent presence in the South Indian market and has more recently expanded its influence to Mumbai

December 1st & 2nd 23 | 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Goenka India Private Lounge (801 B, The Capital, BKC, Mumbai)