Tao Art Gallery hosts Shrinivas Gadre’s debut solo exhibition

If art amazes you, then the debut solo show of Shrinivas Gadre at Tao Art Gallery Mumbai will be no exception. Titled, Infinitesimal to Infinity: Stone Stories by Shrinivas Gadre is presented by RAD Art Media and Tao Art Gallery. The exhibition showcases the mysteries of nature with its unique symmetries and synchronicities through stone photography. Gadre has used his technical skills gathered over the years as an industrialist and fused the microscope and camera. His interest in collecting stones has led to an amalgamation of different textures, colours, abstractions, layers, and more which reflect in the exhibition.

Dates: till July 15, 2023

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Venue: Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai