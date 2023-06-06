Witness Sense, Symmetry & the Sacred at Tao Art Gallery

Immerse yourself in the artistic wonders of Vijay Shinde and Harshavardhana Swaminathan, two contemporaries from the late 1950s who have their artworks on display at Mumbai’s Tao Art Gallery. The exhibition, ‘Sense, Symmetry & the Sacred’ traverses through the sense of symmetry present in Nature, mind, architecture, and patterns. Shinde’s work is inspired by Indian ethos, philosophy, and values while Harshavardhana is self–taught and focuses on tribal arts and symbols. The paintings consist mixed media combining bright and dark colours, geometric symbols, and patterns which often resemble abstract art. The exhibition makes the visitor contemplate the artistic expressions and paves the way for numerous perspectives on the same. It is free and open to all.

Date: Till June 15, 2023

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai