Everything to know about NCPA's Mudra Dance Festival 2024

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), as part of its mission to promote and preserve the country’s cultural heritage, is presenting another edition of the Mudra Dance Festival – its annual thematic dance festival centered around International Dance Day. The festival will run from April 4th to April 29th and will be a visual feast for dance enthusiasts. The festival will feature a wide range of performances, workshops and exhibitions that will take the audience on a mesmerizing journey through Indian mythologies and folktales from different cultures. The theme for the festival, Aharya, will showcase the intricate and unique jewellery, textiles, and make-up used in classical dance styles across India.
The first day of the festival will feature two prominent artists, namely Bharatanatyam dancer, Prachi Saathi, and Manipuri exponent, Latasana Devi. Prachi Saathi's performance will blend Bharatanatyam, spoken word, and music with animation and tribal Warli art as the backdrop. Latasana Devi and her troupe will showcase various colourful Manipuri dance costumes, intricate jewellery, and headgear.
The festival will not only entail performances but will also include various talks, workshops, and exhibitions at the Dilip Piramal Art Gallery. The talks will be conducted by Dr. Malati Agneswaran on the topic of "Costumes and Masks Used in Indian Folk Dances" and Dr. Radha Kumar on "Aharya - Capturing the Many Facets: A Study Through Historical Sources."
Additionally, there will be a workshop and exhibition titled "To Stitch or Knot – A Dialogue Between Fabric and Form" by Sandhya Raman. Piyal Bhattacharya will also conduct a workshop on "Aharya & Natyashastra," where participants can learn about the practical reconstruction of dance emphasizing Aharya.
On International Dance Day, Sujata Mohapatra, the famous Odissi dancer, will conduct a workshop on "Soundarya - Make Up and More," followed by a workshop on "Reimagining Dance Costumes" by Kathak exponent and choreographer, Aditi Mangaldas.
Speaking on this year’s theme and the Mudra Dance Festival, Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, Head of Dance Programming - NCPA said, “From ekaharya or enacting all characters in one aharya to the splendour of having different distinctive costumes and make up, dance has it all. In some choreographies it takes centre stage and in some a silent aid. But no matter what be its use, aharya is definitely the first impression and an important one.”