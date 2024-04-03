Everything to know about NCPA's Mudra Dance Festival 2024

The festival will not only entail performances but will also include various talks, workshops, and exhibitions at the Dilip Piramal Art Gallery. The talks will be conducted by Dr. Malati Agneswaran on the topic of "Costumes and Masks Used in Indian Folk Dances" and Dr. Radha Kumar on "Aharya - Capturing the Many Facets: A Study Through Historical Sources."

Additionally, there will be a workshop and exhibition titled "To Stitch or Knot – A Dialogue Between Fabric and Form" by Sandhya Raman. Piyal Bhattacharya will also conduct a workshop on "Aharya & Natyashastra," where participants can learn about the practical reconstruction of dance emphasizing Aharya.