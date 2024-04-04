Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre completes one year!

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which opened its doors on March 31st, 2023, has completed a year with several spectacular firsts. In an inspiring journey filled with landmark moments, this first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary art and culture destination welcomed over one million visitors, hosted more than 700 shows across five world-class venues, spotlighted over 670 incredible artistes and showcased four landmark visual art exhibits — all in just a year!
To celebrate the continual love and support of its diverse community of patrons, the cultural centre has conceived an exclusive anniversary programme featuring specially curated live performances and a unique visual art exhibit. Speaking on the occasion, founder & chairperson Nita Ambani said, “It is with a deep sense of pride, joy and gratitude that we celebrate the first anniversary of our cultural centre. In the past year at NMACC, over a million people have witnessed blockbuster Indian theatricals, breathtaking global performances, stunning artworks and traditional handicrafts from all over India. We are grateful for the love and support of our audience and the trust and enthusiasm of our artistes. It’s been an extraordinary year of firsts, showcasing the best of India and the world and our journey has only just begun!”
A year and many milestones later, The Grand Theatre — the cultural centre’s 2,000-seater performing arts venue — has brought together the finest Indian talent for an array of exclusive anniversary programming. The milieu of artistes comprises of the incredible musical icons Ajay-Atul, who will perform their hits on April 6 and singer Aditya Gadhvi of Khalasi fame, who will showcase the best of Gujarati folk music on April 7.
Beyond the anniversary celebrations, there’s Summer at the Centre that starts with The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda the Musical, to be showcased for the very first time in India at The Grand Theatre (opening on May 16th); and in yet another instance of exploring new horizons, bharatanatyam exponent padmashri Shobana and her troupe of dancers are set to perform a new choreography in Mumbai for the first time soon.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal