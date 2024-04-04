Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre completes one year!

To celebrate the continual love and support of its diverse community of patrons, the cultural centre has conceived an exclusive anniversary programme featuring specially curated live performances and a unique visual art exhibit. Speaking on the occasion, founder & chairperson Nita Ambani said, “It is with a deep sense of pride, joy and gratitude that we celebrate the first anniversary of our cultural centre. In the past year at NMACC, over a million people have witnessed blockbuster Indian theatricals, breathtaking global performances, stunning artworks and traditional handicrafts from all over India. We are grateful for the love and support of our audience and the trust and enthusiasm of our artistes. It’s been an extraordinary year of firsts, showcasing the best of India and the world and our journey has only just begun!”