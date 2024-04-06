'It was made all for women,' Malaika Arora opens up about her clothing label's journey

In a much-anticipated return, Godrej L’Affaire, an exclusive brand engagement platform curated by the flagship company, hosted its first on-ground event in four years on March 29, 2024 in Mumbai. The theme of this year's event was All Things Goodness, encompassing various aspects of lifestyle, awareness, fashion, flavour, artistry, innovation, rejuvenation and environmental consciousness.
L’Affaire aimed to bring alive the goodness quotient in every aspect of the event, creating a vibrant and enriching evening for all attendees through curated experiences, engaging activities, and meaningful interactions. The event was meticulously mapped across eight zones, each representing a facet of L'Affaire — Lifestyle, Awareness, Fashion, Flavour, Artistry, Innovation, Rejuvenation and Environment — offering a journey of discovery and delight.
With more than 1,500 people in attendance, including several prominent personalities like Shivin Narang, Raj Singh Arora, Vikas Gupta and Karanvir Bohra, over 50 brands came together to create memorable experiences. The evening's highlight was an exclusive fashion show by Malaika Arora, showcasing her flagship brand — The Label Life.
Attendees were also treated to an electric performance by the band —The Bartender, the brainchild of Mikey McCleary — an award-winning songwriter, composer and producer. Featuring Shalmali Kolghade, Medha Sahi and Kaprila Keishing, their eclectic mix of music sensibilities set the tone for an evening of entertainment and enlightenment.
Marking a smashing debut for the brand's collection on the runway, Malaika showcased the Spring Summer 2024 collection, which centred around 40 pieces ranging from picnic and party to office looks.
Speaking about being part of the sixth edition she shared, “This is the first that we will be showcasing The Label Life on a runway so it's a huge moment. We started off as an all-female brand and we continued to dress women around us day in and day out from am to pm. I can't wait for you all to see what's in store tonight because it is like a whole celebration out there.”
Before she walked down the ramp, we had a fun chat with he B-town diva who was dressed in a white monochrome embroidered collar shirt which she had paired with a black monochrome schiffli skirt.
The fashion show witnessed ensembles like Floral Patchwork Shirt Dress, French Rose Square Neck Top, Navy Blue and White Yoke Gingham Skirt and more. Showstopper Malaika, of course, stunned the walkway in a Grey Shimmer Overlap Gathered Dress with balloon sleeves and ruffle detailing. “When we started a decade ago, this brand was made all for women when we recognised that there was a dearth in lifestyle spaces that offered am to pm clothing. We wanted to give a complete look, from clothing to shoes, bags and accessories. And over the years we have done that successfully,” the actress revealed.