'It was made all for women,' Malaika Arora opens up about her clothing label's journey

Marking a smashing debut for the brand's collection on the runway, Malaika showcased the Spring Summer 2024 collection, which centred around 40 pieces ranging from picnic and party to office looks.

Speaking about being part of the sixth edition she shared, “This is the first that we will be showcasing The Label Life on a runway so it's a huge moment. We started off as an all-female brand and we continued to dress women around us day in and day out from am to pm. I can't wait for you all to see what's in store tonight because it is like a whole celebration out there.”

Before she walked down the ramp, we had a fun chat with he B-town diva who was dressed in a white monochrome embroidered collar shirt which she had paired with a black monochrome schiffli skirt.