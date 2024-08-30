Dominique Cerejo brings a jazz twist to music enthusiasts in Mumbai tomorrow!

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Mumbai is hosting an extraordinary evening of jazz and blues as renowned vocalist Dominique Cerejo brings her unique talent to the experimental theatre.

Cerejo, celebrated for her work with iconic composers such as AR Rahman, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and Salim-Sulaiman, will offer a fresh take on popular music through the lens of jazz.

She won the 'Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year Award' at the inaugural edition of a popular music awards and is known for her ability to blend genres seamlessly. Accompanied by an exceptional band—comprising Anurag Naidu on keyboard, Geet Gupta on bass, Arjun Chakraborty on drums, and Jarryd Rodrigues on saxophone—Cerejo will reinterpret songs like Coldplay’s Yellow and Sting’s Fragile, transforming them into jazz-infused masterpieces.

Perfect for both jazz fans and newcomers, this event offers an engaging experience that highlights the versatility of jazz music.

What: A Twist of Jazz with Dominique Cerejo at The NCPA

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

When & Time: August 31 | 6.30 pm