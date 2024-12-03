NCPA announces the line-up of its annual dance festival ‘Pravaha’, premiering new creations in Mumbai

Day 1

SEVENS: A Bharatanatyam Exploration

December 12, 2024 | 5:00 PM | Godrej Dance Theatre

Marvel at award-winning choreographer Nina Rajarani, MBE (Member of the British Empire), as she transforms the mystical number seven into a mesmerising dance narrative. Renowned for redefining South Asian dance in Britain, Rajarani also serves as the Lead Examiner for Bharatanatyam at the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing. Her visionary choreography earned her royal recognition in 2009 and accolades such as The Place Prize, Europe’s largest choreographic competition, for her acclaimed work, QUICK!. Her latest production SEVENS, which intertwines Bharatanatyam and Kathak in three distinct pieces: Seven Snags, a flirtatious choreographic obstacle race pulsating with cross-rhythms; Seven Steps, a profound duet with vocalist/composer Y. Yadavan exploring the timeless vows of saptapadi in Hindu marriage; and Seven Sins, a thought-provoking examination of social norms and morality. Set to original live music, SEVENS promises an emotion-filled journey from playful dynamics to contemplative depth.

A Journey Through Kuchipudi Yakshaganam

December 12, 2024 | 6.30 PM | Experimental Theatre

Step into the world of versatile artistes Sreelakshmy Govardhanan, a disciple of Guru Shri Pasumarthy Rattaiha Sarma, as she brings her profound mastery to the classical Kuchipudi stage. As founder and artistic director of Avanthika Space for Dance, she has earned prestigious accolades, including the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, Aditya Vikram Birla Kala Puraskar, and the 'Kalashree' Award. This ICCR-empaneled artistes and Doordarshan-graded performer, also a Junior Research Fellow under the Ministry of Culture, presents exquisite dharavus from the Yakshagana repertoire. Through masterful storytelling and the distinctive vachikabhinaya, she brings to life the unique musicality and dynamic expression of this ancient tradition. Each piece resonates with emotional depth, celebrating the rich heritage of Kuchipudi Yakshaganam while creating an unforgettable connection with the audience.