NCPA announces the line-up of its annual dance festival ‘Pravaha’, premiering new creations in Mumbai

Named after the eternal flow of Indian classical traditions, NCPA's Pravaha Dance Festival returns for its annual celebration, bringing together eight exceptional productions that showcase the richness and diversity of Indian classical dance. What sets Pravaha apart in Mumbai's bustling cultural calendar is its unwavering commitment to the new. Here, acclaimed artistes don't merely perform—they unveil their latest creative ventures, works that have been gestating in studios and rehearsal spaces, waiting for their moment on stage.
From the dynamic storytelling of Kuchipudi Yakshaganam to the philosophical depths of Kathak, from devotional Manipuri to evocative Bharatanatyam and dramatic Kathakali, this three-day festival promises a seamless blend of tradition and innovation. Carefully curated to highlight the finest in classical dance, each performance invites audiences to experience the transformative power of movement, music, and storytelling passed down through generations.
Day 1
SEVENS: A Bharatanatyam Exploration
December 12, 2024 | 5:00 PM | Godrej Dance Theatre
Marvel at award-winning choreographer Nina Rajarani, MBE (Member of the British Empire), as she transforms the mystical number seven into a mesmerising dance narrative. Renowned for redefining South Asian dance in Britain, Rajarani also serves as the Lead Examiner for Bharatanatyam at the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing. Her visionary choreography earned her royal recognition in 2009 and accolades such as The Place Prize, Europe’s largest choreographic competition, for her acclaimed work, QUICK!. Her latest production SEVENS, which intertwines Bharatanatyam and Kathak in three distinct pieces: Seven Snags, a flirtatious choreographic obstacle race pulsating with cross-rhythms; Seven Steps, a profound duet with vocalist/composer Y. Yadavan exploring the timeless vows of saptapadi in Hindu marriage; and Seven Sins, a thought-provoking examination of social norms and morality. Set to original live music, SEVENS promises an emotion-filled journey from playful dynamics to contemplative depth.
A Journey Through Kuchipudi Yakshaganam
December 12, 2024 | 6.30 PM | Experimental Theatre
Step into the world of versatile artistes Sreelakshmy Govardhanan, a disciple of Guru Shri Pasumarthy Rattaiha Sarma, as she brings her profound mastery to the classical Kuchipudi stage. As founder and artistic director of Avanthika Space for Dance, she has earned prestigious accolades, including the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, Aditya Vikram Birla Kala Puraskar, and the 'Kalashree' Award. This ICCR-empaneled artistes and Doordarshan-graded performer, also a Junior Research Fellow under the Ministry of Culture, presents exquisite dharavus from the Yakshagana repertoire. Through masterful storytelling and the distinctive vachikabhinaya, she brings to life the unique musicality and dynamic expression of this ancient tradition. Each piece resonates with emotional depth, celebrating the rich heritage of Kuchipudi Yakshaganam while creating an unforgettable connection with the audience.
Jaya Jaya Deva Hare - Krishna's Divine Protection
Discover the divine as Bimbavati Devi, daughter of legendary Manipuri dance exponents Bipin Singh and Kalavati Devi, presents a transcendent exploration of Lord Krishna's divine manifestations. As a distinguished soloist and performing artiste of Manipuri Nartanalaya—the pioneering institution founded by her parents and the renowned Jhaveri sisters—Devi brings her comprehensive training in pung (Manipuri mridang) and Thang-ta (Manipuri martial art) to this spiritual odyssey. Drawing from the Bhagavat Puran and ancient Vaishnava treatises, her choreography weaves together devotional pieces that celebrate Krishna's role as the ultimate Saviour. Through the archetypal Manipuri ritualistic performing traditions that embellish the land throughout the year, Devi brings to life the Lord's promise to manifest whenever dharma faces threat, creating a deeply moving testament to divine protection and devotion.
Day 2
SAAMYA: Spring's Sacred Dialogue
December 13, 2024 | 6.30 PM | Experimental Theatre
Enter the world of Vasantha through the eyes of Rama Vaidyanathan, one of India's most sought-after Bharatanatyam exponents. As director of the prestigious Ganesa Natyalaya and trained under legends Yamini Krishnamurthy and Saroja Vaidyanathan, she brings her innovative choreographic style to explore spring's transformative power. SAAMYA paints a vibrant canvas of equilibrium and balance, celebrating the Vasantha Panchami festival through the worship of Goddess Saraswati, Lord Krishna's playful Holi celebrations with the Gopikas, and nature's awakening. This production by the Sangeet Natak Akademi and Kalaimamani awardee delves into themes of rejuvenation, new beginnings, love, passion, hope, and positivity, capturing the essence of spring's equanimity through her beautiful abhinaya and rhythmic brilliance.
Day 3
AbhīRāmam: The Beautiful One
December 14, 2024 | 11:00 AM | Experimental Theatre
Delve into the epic with fifth-generation performer Aishwariya Harish as she unearths rare gems from various Ramayanas in this divine exploration. A disciple of Dr. Jayashree Rajagopalan and graduate of Nrithyodaya, Mumbai, with completion of Nritya Praveshika, Nritya Visharad, and Nritya Shali, Harish weaves together six enchanting segments: Mahavishnu's appearance to Kausalya, the divine romance of Rama and Sita, Tulsidas's portrayal of Sita's Swayamvara, Arunachalakavi's unique perspective through Shurpanakha's eyes, Purandaradasa's celebration of Hanuman's devotion, and the establishment of Ramarajyam. Through pristine Bharata Nrithyam, she brings to life these timeless narratives with grace and precision.
NIYATI VIJAYITA: Triumph of the Divine Feminine
Be inspired by acclaimed choreographer Revathi Srinivasraghavan's powerful saga of feminine resilience. Known for her innovative fusion of complex rhythms and as the founder of Nrityaranjani Fine Arts Academy, she tells the tale of a woman destined to restore dharma. This gripping narrative follows an extraordinary soul who, despite being born unwanted and facing relentless trials, rises above disgrace through courage, intelligence, and determination. Through masterful Bharatanatyam, Srinivasraghavan explores how her protagonist, guided by Lord Krishna's divine friendship, transforms suffering into triumph without the support of brothers or sons, emerging as the ultimate victorious woman.
December 14, 2024 | 5:.00 PM | Experimental Theatre
Dancing Emptiness
Immerse yourself in acclaimed Kathak performer Gauri Diwakar's philosophical exploration of emptiness through dance. An 'A' grade Doordarshan artistes and recipient of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, Diwakar brings her training under maestros like Birju Maharaj and Aditi Mangaldas to this profound production. Through the convergent wisdom of Buddha and Kabir, she examines the concepts of impermanence, non-attachment, and interconnectedness, questioning whether love can exist without attachment and if joy can manifest without excess. This internationally acclaimed artistes, who has performed at prestigious venues, including Sadler's Wells Theatre and Edinburgh Festival Fringe, creates a mesmerising narrative that celebrates the profound meaning within emptiness.
Dakshina Nayaka (The Many-Loved King)
Experience the whimsy of Padma Shri awardee Sadanam Balakrishnan and his troupe in this lighthearted Kathakali production exploring love, jealousy, and reconciliation. This original story follows a romantic king whose affections for multiple wives lead to amusing complications in the royal garden. Through masterful abhinaya, the performance unfolds as a series of misunderstandings and reconciliations, showcasing the king's clever manipulation of complex romantic entanglements. Balakrishnan, a top-graded Doordarshan artistes and Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient brings his extensive training from renowned gurus of Gandhi Seva Sadanam and decades of experience at prestigious institutions like Kalakshetra Foundation to this entertaining production.