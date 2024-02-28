NCPA's Spectrum 2024 to conclude with Jayachandran Palazhy's performance

The NCPA Spectrum Dance Festival is a yearly event that celebrates the art of dance. This lively occasion brings together skilled dancers and choreographers from different styles, highlighting the variety and energy of the dance world. It offers a platform for performers to explore new dance styles while still honoring the tradition of classical dances. The festival offers an enchanting experience for spectators, introducing them to the beauty of dance in its many forms and allowing them to witness the impact of movement as a means of artistic expression. In addition to showcasing a wide range of dance styles, this event pays tribute to the many cultures that currently influence the dance scene, pushing the art form to new levels of artistic expression.

On its concluding day, experience the poignant contemporary dance repertoire by Jayachandran Palazhy and Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts. Their performance delves into human existence, exploring themes of connection, freedom, spirituality, and society through pieces like Jeeva Pravaaha, Prayer of a Different Kind, Reflections, Nava Durga, and Vanna Vativukal.

Date & Time: 29th Feb 2024 | 6:30 pm

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Member Price: Rs.360 & 270/-

Non-Member Price: Rs.400 & 300/-