NCPA Umang celebrates Indian dance with Odissi solo and Kuchipudi duet
The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is hosting NCPA UMANG, a showcase for promising artistes to experience the graceful and exceptional classical dances of India—Odissi and Kuchipudi. The evening will feature a mesmerising Odissi solo by Sonali Mohapatra, followed by an elegant Kuchipudi duet by Moutushi Majumder and Washim Raja.
Celebrated around the world for its lyricism, sensuality and deep emphasis on bhakti bhava (an attitude of devotion and surrender), Odissi offers a fascinating blend of expressive and devotional artistry.
Sonali Mohapatra, a celebrated Odissi artiste, commenced her training under Truptimayee Mohanty and Durga Charan Ranbir. Despite losing a significant portion of her hearing at age five due to medical negligence, Sonali's determination led her to excel in Odissi, achieving Visharad and Alankar qualifications. She is honored with the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar and is the esteemed founder of Nrutya Upasana Pitha, dedicated to Indian Classical Dance and Music.
The next dance form originated from Andhra Pradesh—Kuchipudi is celebrated for its intricate footwork, graceful movements and expressive storytelling. This dance form seamlessly weaves together pure dance (Nritta), expressive dance (Nritya), and evocative narratives from Hindu mythology.
Each Kuchipudi performance starts with a serene invocation, leading into a beautiful presentation of dance sequences and engaging storytelling. Dancers vividly portray gods, goddesses, and mythological characters, bringing these ancient tales to life through the artistry of Kuchipudi.
Washim Raja and Moutushi Majumder started their Kuchipudi training under the tutelage of Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Vanashree Rao. Washim Raja's outstanding performances at prestigious platforms such as Amrit Yuva Kalotsav and Nrityaveerangana by Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh have garnered acclaim, including appearances at Kalakshetra Chennai.
Moutushi Majumder, honored with the ‘Tarana Samman Award,’ has showcased her talent extensively at national and international festivals. As a ‘B’ grade Kuchipudi artiste accredited by Delhi Doordarshan, she continues her artistic journey under Vanashree Rao's guidance while contributing actively to the Rasa United Dance Company.
27th June 2024 | 6:30 PM onwards | Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai
Cost: Free; Entry on first come first serve basis