NCPA Umang celebrates Indian dance with Odissi solo and Kuchipudi duet

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is hosting NCPA UMANG, a showcase for promising artistes to experience the graceful and exceptional classical dances of India—Odissi and Kuchipudi. The evening will feature a mesmerising Odissi solo by Sonali Mohapatra, followed by an elegant Kuchipudi duet by Moutushi Majumder and Washim Raja.

Celebrated around the world for its lyricism, sensuality and deep emphasis on bhakti bhava (an attitude of devotion and surrender), Odissi offers a fascinating blend of expressive and devotional artistry.

Sonali Mohapatra, a celebrated Odissi artiste, commenced her training under Truptimayee Mohanty and Durga Charan Ranbir. Despite losing a significant portion of her hearing at age five due to medical negligence, Sonali's determination led her to excel in Odissi, achieving Visharad and Alankar qualifications. She is honored with the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar and is the esteemed founder of Nrutya Upasana Pitha, dedicated to Indian Classical Dance and Music.