Celebrate Women's Day with Cafe Corra and The Remedy Bar's special gourmet menu

Join Cafe Corra and The Remedy Bar in celebrating International Women's Day and the essence of womanhood. This event brings together delectable flavors and rejuvenating experiences to create a harmonious celebration. It is a tribute to all the remarkable women who inspire and empower others, making this day exceptionally meaningful.
Café Corra has announced a special collaboration with The Remedy Bar for Women's Day. Introducing the Gourmet Retreat & Relaxation Menu, exclusively designed to pamper and celebrate women with a unique blend of exquisite foot massages and delectable culinary delights.
Indulge in delectable dishes such as appetizers like Jerk Spice Cottage Cheese and Peri Peri Grilled Chicken Satay, each bursting with vibrant flavors. Explore a world of flavorful options with refreshing salads like Crunchy Green Asian and California Love & Smoke Chicken. Delight in entrées such as Potato Gnocchi with spicy saffron sauce and Chermoula Grilled Fish with mashed potato and capers butter sauce.
Quench your thirst with a variety of crafted mocktails like Tronfusion and Plum & Berry Twist, or choose from cocktails such as the classic Cosmopolitan and wines from Fratelli Chardonnay, and Cabernet Franc Shiraz. Spoil your loved ones with decadent desserts like Lemon Cheesecake, Baked Cheesecake, or Chocolate Mousse.
When: Till 8th March, 2024
Where: Shop No 5 Ekdant Building, New Link Rd, Oshiwara, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053
Price: INR 3333 ++ for Food buffet & Massage