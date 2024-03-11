NCPA set to present the second edition of Soulful Blues Festival in Mumbai

The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) is bringing back the Soulful Blues festival on March 16th and 17th, following a successful first edition. The festival will be hosted by Brian Tellis and will feature performances by two award-winning artistes, Demetria Taylor and Terrie Odabi. This will be their first time performing in India.

Demetria Taylor, who is the daughter of the highly respected Chicago Blues musician Eddie Taylor, has earned several accolades throughout her career. She has been awarded as the Best Female Blues Artist of the Year, Most Outstanding Blues Singer of the Year, and Best Blues Album of 2022. Terrie Odabi, a blues singer and songwriter based in Oakland, has been nominated for seven Blues Music Awards. She is considered to be the most dynamic blues and soul artist to have emerged from the Bay Area since Etta James.

Venue: TATA Theatre

Date & Time: Saturday (16th March) and Sunday (17th March) at 6:30 pm

Price:

For Members – Rs. 1800, 1350, 1080, 900, 720 and 450 /-

For Non-Members – Rs. 2000, 1200, 1000, 800 and 500 /-