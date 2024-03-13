Ace Turtle Teams Up with Funky Monkeys to Launch Indoor Play Areas across its Toys“R”Us Stores in India

Ace turtle, India’s technology-native retail company and Funky Monkeys, India’s premier indoor play centertoday announced their partnership to launch Indoor Play Areas at Toys“R”Us stores across the country. The first collaborative venture between funky monkeys and ace turtle will unfold within the expansive 12,500 sq ft. Toys“R”Us flagship store located at Linking Road, Bandra in Mumbai.

The new space will showcase the best of what each brand offers and will ensure that kids who visit have the time of their lives from the moment they set foot in! Funky Monkeys will be opening its play center on the top floor of the Toys“R”Us flagship store, offering its signature play and birthday party experiences for kids. Spanning multiple floors with a wide assortment of international and Indian toy brands, the Toys“R”Us flagship store, launched in December 2023, has redefined the toy shopping experience. With the new addition of the Funky Monkeys Play Area, families and kids can now look forward to a greater experiential shopping experience in the store.

Funky Monkeys Play Centers are exclusively designed for children aged 6 months to 14 years and offer hands-on discovery and learning through spontaneous and unstructured 'Free Play', while incorporating elements of fun and entertainment. Each center has two play zones – a Toddler Zone & a Junior Zone, offering a unique environment for kids to ‘Play & Learn’ in along with a full-service café and birthday party area.

In 2023, ace turtle unveiled the first Toys“R”Usstore in India in Hyderabad and the flagship Toys”R”Us store in Mumbai both of which have received phenomenal response from customers. ace turtle plans to expand the retail footprint of Toys“R”Usto other cities in India this year.