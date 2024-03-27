6 reasons to visit 'Sip and Savour' extravaganza at Sahara Star Hotel

Sahara Star Hotel is hosting an exclusive one-day extravanga dedicated to the art of wine and cheese. Titled 'Sip and Savor', this unique event is curated by Sommelier Gargi Kothari, Founder of Magic Cellars, and promises a sensational experience for both wine enthusiast and connoisseurs.

Image a day, exploring and tasting 75+ wines, featuring both Indian and imported selections, all under one roof! Not convinced yet? Let us give you six reasons why you should visit this event:

Walk-Around Tasting

Embark on a journey of taste with Indian and imported wines from renowned brands like Oakwood, Reveilo, Fratelli, Good Drop Wine Cellars, Vinopolis, Wine Park, Anggel’s share and many more.

Gargi Kothari, Owner and Founder of Magic Cellars said, “We have curated a huge selection of wines to suit a variety of palates. Whether you are a casual wine drinker, an enthusiast or a connoisseur, we have something for everyone!”

Artisan Cheese

Indulge in the flavours of a variety of expertly curated cheeses by The Cheese Collective enhancing your wine-tasting experience.

Wine Art & Upcycled Bottle Décor

Immerse yourself in the creativity of wine art by Strokes of Wine and upcycled bottle décor by Kuppikali, adding an artistic flair to the ambiance.

Masterclass with Sommelier Gargi Kothari

Join an exclusive sit-down tasting with Sommelier Gargi Kothari of Magic Cellars, limited to 30 participants only, from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Live Music

Enjoy the enchanting melodies of live music as you savour exquisite wines and delectable cheeses.

Delectable bites & Entertainment

Delight your taste buds with a selection of curated cuisines to accompany the wonderful labels on display.

Chef Ranjan Rajani, Director of Food & Beverage at Hotel Sahara Star, said ”It’s my pleasure to extend a warm welcome to our guests, promising an unforgettable experience filled with delightful encounters, culinary delights and the enchanting allure of exceptional wines.”

When: Saturday, April 6th | 5 pm to 11 pm

Where: Sahara Star Hotel, Airport Area, Vile Parle, Mumbai

Early Birds tickets are available on Paytm Insider