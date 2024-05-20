Grammy-winning Eliane Elias to mark her India debut at NCPA

Eliane Elias, the renowned Brazilian jazz pianist, singer, composer and Grammy Award-winning artiste will be performing at the NCPA's (National Centre for the Performing Arts) Tata Theatre on May 30 in Mumbai.

With this live concert, Eliane Elias will be making her debut in India, showcasing her diverse musical talents and performing her greatest hits. She will be accompanied by her quartet of musicians: bassist Marc Johnson, guitarist Leandro Pellegrino, and drummer Rafael Barata.

Having released 31 albums, she has gained recognition worldwide, particularly with her 2021 collaborative album Mirror Mirror, featuring duets with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés, for which she received accolades at the Grammy and Latin Grammy awards. Elias has achieved multiple awards globally, including two Grammy awards, two Latin Grammys, twelve Grammy nominations, three gold disc awards, and three best vocal awards.

When: Thursday, May 30th 2024 | 7:30 PM onwards

Venue: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Price: INR 1000 onwards