Laugh out loud with Hindi play 'Pyaar Aadmi Ko Kabootar Banaa Deta Hai' at NCPA

The National Centre For The Performing Arts, Mumbai, brings an unforgettable evening with Pyaar Aadmi Ko Kabootar Banaa Deta Hai, a play that’s packed with laughs, tunes, and heart-warming surprises! This lively musical takes a peek into the lives of three best friends who share everything until love sneaks in and shakes things up. When romance tests their "bro-code", these friends have to figure out what matters more, loyalty to each other, or following their hearts?

Expect hilarious situations as the friends get tangled in love and friendship, each moment revealing just how complicated these bonds can be. With upbeat songs, sharp comedy, and characters you can’t help but relate to, this play keeps you laughing and guessing what will happen next. Can their friendship survive the whirlwind of romance, or will love change their lives for good?

Written & Directed by Manav Kaul, the play will see artistes like Ajitesh Gupta, Ashish Mishra, Harshika Parmar, Jitendra Singh Rajput, Manasi Bhawalkar, Mohit Agarwal, Prasoon Bhargava, Sonakshi Singh. The music is by Mohit Agarwal, with harmonium played by Ashish Mishra, dholak by Prasoon Bhargava, and lyrics by Raghav Dutt.

When: Friday, November 29, 5.30 pm and 8 pm

Where: NCPA, Mumbai