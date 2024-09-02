Experience Anuv Jain's music like never before at the same time, nationwide!

Get ready for an unforgettable evening as Anuv Jain, the indie music sensation behind beloved tracks like Baarishein and Alag Aasmaan takes the stage for a live performance at antiSOCIAL! Known for his soulful voice and deeply evocative lyrics, Anuv’s music resonates with millions, and the fun part is the live concert will be streamed simultaneously at every SOCIAL outlet across the country!

Exclusive fan engagement

As part of the event, guests can submit a question when filling out the RSVP/registration form. After his performance, Anuv will personally answer selected fan questions, making this an intimate and interactive experience you won’t want to miss.

Drinks to accompany

And to make the night truly unforgettable, SOCIAL has crafted an exclusive drinks menu inspired by the soulful tunes of Anuv Jain. Indulge in cocktails like Maula, Antariksh, Alag Aasmaan, Jo Tum Mere Ho, and Meri Baaton Mei Tu, or enjoy mocktails such as Mishri, Riha, Husn, each reflecting the essence of his music.

Date: Tuesday, 3rd September

Venue: antiSocial | Live streaming across all SOCIAL outlets!

Time: 6.30 pm to 10 pm

RSVP: https://anuvjain.lnk.to/JTMHexperience