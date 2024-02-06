Things to do in Mumbai this week 

Attend the 12th edition of India Art Festival



Mumbai art lovers, gear up for an immersive experience at the India Art Festival, showcasing 45 art galleries and 550 artists. Explore over 5000 artworks in various styles and mediums. Don't miss live music performances, painting demonstrations, and the enlightening film ‘The Eternal Canvas’. Dive into the evolution of Indian art from prehistoric times to contemporary expressions.

Where: Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai

When: February 8-11, 2024 | 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Participate in Dev Anand's finest cinematic memorabilia auction

Experience the magic of vintage film memorabilia with an exclusive auction dedicated to Dev Anand's iconic movies. From classic posters to rare photographic stills, this auction is a treasure trove for cinema enthusiasts. Marvel at gems like lobby cards from "Kala Bazaar" and "Johnny Mera Naam," and beautifully designed posters from films like "Guide" and "Sarhad."

Where: Online by deRivaz & Ives

When: February 8-10, 2024



Also read: 'It's only upwards from here,' says Ricky Kej as India shines at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Get tranced at Sama'a - Festival of Sufi Music

Immerse yourself in the mystic world of Sufi music at the NCPA's Sama'a festival. From documentaries exploring Sufi poetry to illustrative talks by Dhanashree Lele, each day offers a unique experience. Dive into the poetic odyssey with Ishq Fakira Da by Maati Baani and culminate the festival with Javed Ali's enchanting presentation in Jashn-e-Bahar.

Day 1 Highlights: Screening of documentaries by Shabnam Virmani and Sufiyana Safar - An Illustrative Talk by Dhanashree Lele

Day 2 Highlights: Ishq Fakira Da - Presented by ‘Maati Baani’

Day 3 Highlights: Jashn-e-Bahar - An evening of Sufi music by Javed Ali



Where: NCPA, Mumbai

When: February 9-11, 2024

Check out Fest-O-Berry: Navi Mumbai's Strawberry Extravaganza!

Indulge in a berrytastic experience at Navi Mumbai's first-ever Fest-O-Berry festival. Delight in over 50 berry-infused dishes, including London's Famous Chocolate-covered Strawberry and Strawberry Dulce de Leche. Enjoy live performances, unique activities, and games for all ages.

Where: 2nd floor, Airspace, Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai

When: February 10-11, 2024 | 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Early bird entry: INR 99 onwards

Also read: Anushka-Virat expecting second child; social media frenzy after de Villiers spills the beans