Things to do in Mumbai this week
From appreciating art to tasting everything strawberry, here are some of the things to do in Mumbai this week
Attend the 12th edition of India Art Festival
Mumbai art lovers, gear up for an immersive experience at the India Art Festival, showcasing 45 art galleries and 550 artists. Explore over 5000 artworks in various styles and mediums. Don't miss live music performances, painting demonstrations, and the enlightening film ‘The Eternal Canvas’. Dive into the evolution of Indian art from prehistoric times to contemporary expressions.
Where: Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai
When: February 8-11, 2024 | 11:00 am to 8:00 pm
Participate in Dev Anand's finest cinematic memorabilia auction
Experience the magic of vintage film memorabilia with an exclusive auction dedicated to Dev Anand's iconic movies. From classic posters to rare photographic stills, this auction is a treasure trove for cinema enthusiasts. Marvel at gems like lobby cards from "Kala Bazaar" and "Johnny Mera Naam," and beautifully designed posters from films like "Guide" and "Sarhad."
Where: Online by deRivaz & Ives
When: February 8-10, 2024
Get tranced at Sama'a - Festival of Sufi Music
Immerse yourself in the mystic world of Sufi music at the NCPA's Sama'a festival. From documentaries exploring Sufi poetry to illustrative talks by Dhanashree Lele, each day offers a unique experience. Dive into the poetic odyssey with Ishq Fakira Da by Maati Baani and culminate the festival with Javed Ali's enchanting presentation in Jashn-e-Bahar.
Day 1 Highlights: Screening of documentaries by Shabnam Virmani and Sufiyana Safar - An Illustrative Talk by Dhanashree Lele
Day 2 Highlights: Ishq Fakira Da - Presented by ‘Maati Baani’
Day 3 Highlights: Jashn-e-Bahar - An evening of Sufi music by Javed Ali
Where: NCPA, Mumbai
When: February 9-11, 2024
Check out Fest-O-Berry: Navi Mumbai's Strawberry Extravaganza!
Indulge in a berrytastic experience at Navi Mumbai's first-ever Fest-O-Berry festival. Delight in over 50 berry-infused dishes, including London's Famous Chocolate-covered Strawberry and Strawberry Dulce de Leche. Enjoy live performances, unique activities, and games for all ages.
Where: 2nd floor, Airspace, Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai
When: February 10-11, 2024 | 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Early bird entry: INR 99 onwards
