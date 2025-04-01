Experience folk art, florals, photographs, and more at this art fair in Mumbai starting from April 3

Srila Chatterjee is back with yet another wholesome curation of art and crafts through her Affordable Art Show. This special showcase set to take over Method Art Space at Kala Ghoda for four a four-day display brings together a diverse range of artworks, right from florals to watercolours, inks to photographs, reviving folk art and more. The artworks touch themes like mythology, nature, urban life, human emotions and more.
Participating artists inlcude Vikalp Mishra’s expressive watercolour portraits; Surajit Chakraborty’s abstract cityscapes; Suchitra Das’ Kalighat paintings fused with modern themes; Shahid Datawala’s botanical photographs; Sanjay Chitara’s Mata ni Pachedi animal creations celebrating folk crafts; Kalyan Joshi’s quirky Phad series; and more.
What: 12 at Kala Ghoda
Where: Method Art Space, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai
When: April 3- 6, 2025
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm