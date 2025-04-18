Mumbai to host a two-day folk music showcase celebrating India’s indigenous sounds

After a phenomenal debut, The Rasa Experience – Second Edition returns this April with a vibrant Folk Music Festival curated by the iconic Sangit Mahabharati. The two-day celebration (19 & 20 April 2025) will bring out the depth and diversity of India’s indigenous music traditions, performed under the stars at The Kalangan Amphitheatre, Juhu.

Audiences will be treated to the earthy elegance of Malini Awasthi & Group (Uttar Pradesh), the soul-stirring Baul music of Parvathy Baul (Bengal), and the explosive Rhythm Roots ensemble led by Ishaan Ghosh with Sabir Khan, Manjoor Khan, and Krishna Musale. Handcrafted pop-ups by indigenous artisans will also be on display.