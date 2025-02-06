NCPA brings a re-run of The Gentleman's Club on February 8

After a successful run in Mumbai’s NCPA last September, The Gentleman’s Club will be back again on February 8 with two back-to-back shows. Produced by Patchwork Ensemble, it is performed by Puja Sarup, Sheena Khalid, Rachel D’souza, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Srishti Dixit and Amey Mehta. It takes you on a journey into the lives of the city’s drag Kings with the protagonist Rocky aka Shammsher leading the way.

Rocky’s act is much inspired by Shammi Kapoor and the golden age of Indian cinema. Alongside him, it also traverses the lives of many women who embrace this art form. The performance features an eclectic mix of dance, music and much more celebrating, identity, and actions and provides food for thought. The 80-minute performance has been conceptualised by Puja Sarup, Sheena Khalid and Vikram Phukan and choreographed by Amey Mehta.