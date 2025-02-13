Experience a neo-classical symphony of emotion and tradition in Mumbai

Step into a world of musical enchantment with ARAJ, a neo-classical ensemble led by tabla virtuoso Ishaan Ghosh. This unique experience blends the timeless beauty of Indian classical music with a modern, dynamic touch. Featuring Mehtab Ali Niazi (Sitar), Vanraj Shastri (Sarangi), S. Akash (Flute), and Pratik Singh (Vocals), the performance creates a captivating soundscape that evokes deep emotional resonance, or rasa.