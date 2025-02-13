Mumbai

Experience a neo-classical symphony of emotion and tradition in Mumbai

Join tabla maestro Ishaan Ghosh and an ensemble of virtuosos for a spellbinding evening where Indian classical music meets contemporary expression
ARAJ Group Shot
Step into a world of musical enchantment with ARAJ, a neo-classical ensemble led by tabla virtuoso Ishaan Ghosh. This unique experience blends the timeless beauty of Indian classical music with a modern, dynamic touch. Featuring Mehtab Ali Niazi (Sitar), Vanraj Shastri (Sarangi), S. Akash (Flute), and Pratik Singh (Vocals), the performance creates a captivating soundscape that evokes deep emotional resonance, or rasa. 

Presented by Sangit Mahabharati—founded in 1956 by Padmabhushan Pandit Nikhil Ghosh—this event continues a legacy of cultural excellence. Join us for a night where tradition meets innovation in an unforgettable symphony of rhythm and melody.

Date: February 14, 2025

Time: 7 pm onwards

Venue: The Kalangan (Amphitheatre), Mumbai

Tickets available online.

Ishaan Ghosh
ARAJ
neo-classical

