Experience a neo-classical symphony of emotion and tradition in Mumbai

Step into a world of musical enchantment with ARAJ, a neo-classical ensemble led by tabla virtuoso Ishaan Ghosh. This unique experience blends the timeless beauty of Indian classical music with a modern, dynamic touch. Featuring Mehtab Ali Niazi (Sitar), Vanraj Shastri (Sarangi), S. Akash (Flute), and Pratik Singh (Vocals), the performance creates a captivating soundscape that evokes deep emotional resonance, or rasa.
Presented by Sangit Mahabharati—founded in 1956 by Padmabhushan Pandit Nikhil Ghosh—this event continues a legacy of cultural excellence. Join us for a night where tradition meets innovation in an unforgettable symphony of rhythm and melody.
Date: February 14, 2025
Time: 7 pm onwards
Venue: The Kalangan (Amphitheatre), Mumbai
Tickets available online.