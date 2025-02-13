Srila Chatterjee’s vibrant and affordable art extravaganza comes to Mumbai on February 14

Discover the inspiration and story behind each artwork, celebrate talented artists, and bring home a remarkable masterpiece — all at Srila Chatterjee's Affordable Art Show. It aims to be a platform for a remarkable fusion of artistic brilliance and affordability where art enthusiasts and art collectors get the chance to own stunning, one-of-a-kind artworks at accessible prices, starting from just INR 2,000.

The exhibition organised by Baro Market, is dedicated to craft, culture, community and conscious living which brings together a dynamic mix of exceptional artists from across the country, showcasing their unique styles and creativity. The highlights of the show include Anita Alvares' captivating illustrations and urban sketches, Asish Malakar's stunning sholapith sculptures and innovative designs, Banoo Batliboi's ingenious paper art, crafted from repurposed books and Dolon Kudu's intricate clay creations, showcasing her mastery as the ‘pinch potter’.

What: Srila Chatterjee’s Art Show

When: February 14, 15 and 16

Timings: 11 am–7 pm

Where: Floor 1 Armaan Building, Juhu Mumbai

(Written by Addrita Sinha)