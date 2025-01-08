Appreciate the unheard compositions of Kishori Amonkar this Saturday in Mumbai!

Kishori Amonkar (1931–2017) redefined Hindustani classical music, leaving an indelible mark as both a vocalist and composer. Her artistry combined profound mastery with unmatched emotional depth. From khayals to thumris and bhajans, Amonkar’s performances were a testament to her belief that music without bhava (emotion) is incomplete.

Besides being a vocalist of extraordinary calibre, she was also one of the great composers of her time. Her conviction that there can be no music without bhava (feeling), was unfailingly reflected in her performance and the compositions she created. Compositions like Sahela Re Aa Mil Gaaye, Nainawa Barase or Ganapata Vighan Harana left an impression on listeners long after she stopped performing them. Interestingly, a vast corpus of compositions exists which the legendary musician composed, but never performed. These include several bandish in various ragas as well as bhajans, abhangas and even ghazals.

In Unsung Kishori, acclaimed vocalist Raghunandan Panshikar, a protégé of Amonkar and Mogubai Kurdikar, unveils these unheard compositions. The concert promises to be a unique confluence of music and storytelling. As Panshikar humbly presents Amonkar’s rare compositions, he will weave in personal anecdotes and reflections from his years of training under the legendary artiste. His open voice, intricate layakari (rhythmic play), and distinctive taans reflect the Jaipur-Atrauli tradition, while his anecdotes and insights offer a rare glimpse into Amonkar’s world.

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 | 6.30 pm