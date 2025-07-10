This concert in Mumbai celebrates three generations of Kathak legacy on Guru Purnima

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Ninad Center for Performing Arts pays a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Guru Pt. Durga Lal ji, the iconic exponent of the Jaipur Gharana of Kathak, through the 23rd edition of its much- respected Ninad Concert Series.

This special evening will bring together three generations of disciples trained in the lineage of Pt. Durga Lal ji, in a rare presentation that celebrates the timeless power of the guru-shishya parampara. The event will commence with a screening of Nirvana Through Dance, a short film chronicling the artistic journey and spiritual depth of Panditji, produced by Uma Dogra and directed by Indrayanee Mukherjee. Following the film, the concert will feature captivating Kathak performances by Vidushi Uma Dogra, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee and one of Pt. Durga Lal ji's most senior Gandabandh Shishyas; Dr Tina Tambe, a distinguished Kathak exponent and disciple of Vidushi Uma Dogra; Ninad Group, featuring the talented disciples of Dr. Tambe, representing the youngest generation in this vibrant artistic legacy.

Accompanying the dancers will be a stellar ensemble of musicians, featuring Satyaprakash Mishra on tabla, Vaibhav Mankad on vocal and harmonium, and Sandeep Mishra on sarangi.

When: Sunday, July 13 | 7.45 pm

Where: Ravindra Natya Mandir (Mini Auditorium), Prabhadevi, Mumbai