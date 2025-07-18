Indie musicians Prateeksha Srivastava, Ashu Shukla, Pulkit Jain & The Kabir to perform at Mumbai on this day!

Get ready for an evening of soulful music, inspiring stories and vibrant artistry as Anti Social hosts its first-ever indie community showcase — Offstage Live — on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. This special event brings together some of India’s most talented independent artistes, offering a platform to celebrate, connect, and elevate the country’s thriving indie music scene.

Offstage Live: Here are the performers

Headlining the night is Prateeksha Srivastava, an indie star whose soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics have captivated audiences across India. Her chart-topping hit, Naino Ki Toh Baat, has crossed half a billion plays, making her a name to watch in India’s indie scene. Her recent releases include the viral track Aankh featuring Sunidhi Chauhan, which received widespread acclaim. She also collaborated with Vishal Mishra on the Coke Studio song Holi Aayi and the latest bollywood track Aap Jaisa Koi. Joining her will be Ashu Shukla, a self-taught musician from Pune known for his simplistic yet captivating tunes that leave fans humming long after the music stops. Since beginning his musical journey in the late 2020s, Ashu’s heartfelt love ballads like Har Ek Pal and Phir Se Shuruhave have amassed millions of streams.

Also performing is Pulkit Jain, an indie singer-songwriter and composer from Indore. Pulkit discovered his musical talent early on and has since built a diverse catalog of songs that explore themes of love, warmth, and humour. His singles Kinare Pe and Koi Na Koi have resonated widely, while his track Pyaare, featured on Osho Jain’s album Saar, offers a fun, satirical take on human nature. The gig will also see composer-singer The Kabir performing at the gig.

Where: Anti Social, Mumbai

When: Wednesday, July 23 | 8 pm