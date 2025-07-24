Mumbai welcomes you to be a part of food, dance, and music events this week

If you are in Mumbai this weekend, then do not miss out on these interesting events to be a part of. From attending a dance masterclass to unwinding over themed-brunches and live music, take a look at what's in store for you.
Bharatanatyam dancers are in for a treat with danceuse Rama Vaidyanathan hosting a two-day masterclass at the NCPA. Dancers across all forms can enrol for the workshop and get to understand the delicate balance between stillness and movement, expressions and restraint and more. This workshop name TULA – Finding the Balance is a part of the NCPA’s Nrityagurukul series.
Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA Mumbai
When: July 29 – 30, 3035
Time: 11 am – 3 pm
Register through NCPA official platforms
You name it Mexican and its on your plate! From tacos and nachos to burrito bowls and churros, Out of the Blue’s Mexican Brunch is all colourful, jazzy, flavourful and a fiesta which celebrates life on a Sunday.Pair the food with freshly handcrafted margaritas or sangrias to complete your meal. It’s the perfect laid back but tasty Sunday outing you do not want to miss.
Where: Out of the Blue
When: Sundays
Time: 11 am – 4 pm
Head over to this Harry Potter Themed brunch at MoMo Café, Courtyard by Marriott and recall all your favourite memories of reading the book or watching the movies through its wonderful food. When you step into the wizarding world, it cannot be that that the ambiance would not make you feel like entering Hogwarts. Complete with House Banners, floating candles and an enviable spread comprising Butterbeer, Pumppkin pasties, Treacle Tarts and much more, it is a brunch that would leave you craving for more.
Where: MoMo Café, Courtyard by Marriott
When: July 27
Time: 1 pm – 4 pm
If anime is a part of your soul, then check out Urban Platter’s Anime Meals hands-on workshop. Take cues from experts to make your own Katsu Curry with Thai Jasmine Rice or the sweet and fluffy Dora Cakes which is that one dessert you cannot miss out on while binging on Anime.
Where: Urban Platter Studio, Mahim
When: July 26
Tickets are available on official sites
A little bit of chaos and a lot of rhythm is all about the performance by Vanya & The Constellations at the Lil Gamby. Their high energy set the mood with a raw musical vibe that is bound to make sure that you get your foot tapping and make unforgettable memories.
Where: Lil Gamby, Lower Parel
When: July 26
Time: 9 pm onwards