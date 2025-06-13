Is Khalasi still on your playlist? Then you can't manage to miss Aditya Gadhvi live in concert in Mumbai

After years, Aditya Gadhvi, the voice that has revolutionised Gujarati music, is coming back to Mumbai for his much-awaited Live-in-Concert tour. With a penchant for blending folk, Sufi, and modern elements into soul-stirring melodies, Aditya's concerts are more than just concerts; they are emotional experiences. This time, it's not just about the music but celebrating Gujarat in all its spirit and all its stories. Aditya Gadhvi's music directly transports you to the heart of Gujarat, where the past and present seamlessly blend and folk ballads overflow with raw emotion. His songs are full of pride, tales and emotional feelings, ranging from the soulfulness of Kutch to the upbeat energy of Ahmedabad.
When: June 14-15
Where: NESCO Centre Hall 4, Goregaon, Mumbai
Tickets available online
