Last Minute India set to make their NMACC debut tomorrow

Mumbai’s beloved rock band, Last Minute India, is all set to take the stage at the prestigious Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for the first time. The quintet, known for their dynamic sound and soul-stirring performances, will perform as a full ensemble featuring Purusharth Jain (Vocals & Keys), Subodh Gupta (Bass & Vocals), Austin Furtado (Lead Guitar), Bhumit Gor (Guitar), and Samaksh Namdev (Drums). Last Minute India promises an unforgettable night at NMACC, delivering a performance that blends energy, emotion, and musical excellence. With such an overwhelming response from fans, it is evident that the band’s music has created a lasting impact, making them one of the most sought-after acts in the indie music scene today.

What: Last Minute India Live

Where: The Cube, NMACC

When: Sunday, March 2, 7.30 pm