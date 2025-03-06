Celebrate International Women's Day with tote bag painting party in Mumbai

Celebrate International Women's Day with an afternoon of creativity, indulgence, and togetherness at the Women’s Day Tote Bag Painting Party. Hosted at Juliette Ristorante & Bar in Mumbai, this special gathering invites you to express yourself through art while enjoying a delightful high tea experience.

On March 8, from 3pm to 5pm, participants will have the opportunity to design their own tote bags, transforming them into unique keepsakes. This event welcomes everyone—boys and girls included—to celebrate the joy of self-expression.

The experience is priced at ₹2,000 per tote, inclusive of all painting materials and a thoughtfully curated high tea selection. Beyond the art, it’s a chance to unwind, socialise, and enjoy a relaxed, festive atmosphere in honour of Women’s Day.