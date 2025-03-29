Catch this celebration of women in classical instrumental music in Mumbai

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai is gearing up to stage its 12th annual Saz-e-Bahar festival in April. The 2025 edition offers an unprecedented all-women cast highlighting the expertise of various Indian classical instruments.

Performers at Saz-e-Bahar 2025

Day one includes Jyoti Hegde's unusual performance on the rudra veena an instrument of ancient heritage. This is followed by the 'flute sisters' Debopriya and Suchismita Chatterjee's enchanting bansuri duet with Indian and Western classical influences.

Day two showcases Jayashree Aravind's Saraswati veena performance that encapsulates the vibrant Tanjore traditions. The festival concludes with an energetic percussion ensemble Stree Tala Tarang conducted by Sukanya Ramgopal. This women-only group includes ghatam mridangam kanjira morsing and flute alongside konnakol.

Dr Suvarnalata Rao, Head of Indian Music NCPA, will also give pre-event lectures providing perspective to these performances. The NCPA encourages audiences to attend "this milestone celebration that foregrounds both India's rich musical heritage and the changing role of women within these ancient traditions". This two-day festival promises an outstanding journey of India's musical heritage.

INR 270++. April 4-5, 9.30 am onwards. At NCPA, Nariman Point.