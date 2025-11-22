Witness this rare evening of Jod-Ragas with Ulhas Kashalkar, Dr. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande and Suresh Talwalkar in Mumbai

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) presents a rare exploration of jod-ragas, a fascinating concept in Hindustani music that combines two distinct ragas with distinct personalities. This special evening will feature three distinguished artistes: renowned vocalist Ulhas Kashalkar, celebrated tabla maestro Suresh Talwalkar, and accomplished vocalist Dr. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, with the session moderated by Mukund Marathe. The evening will begin with a discussion on jod-ragas featuring the maestros, and will be followed by a performance of jod-ragas by Dr Bhide Deshpande, concluding with Kashalkar's performance of select jod-ragas accompanied by Talwalkar on tabla.

What is Jod-raga that the maestros are performing?

Jod-raga is a compositional form that demands a deep understanding of the transition point between ragas and the artistic skill to blend them seamlessly. The Jaipur-Atrauli gharana is particularly renowned for presenting such ragas, with classic examples including Lalit Bhatiyar, Nat Bihag, Bhairav Bahar, Basant Kedar, Hindol Bahar, and Puriya Kalyan.

Ulhas Kashalkar, trained by his father N. D. Kashalkar and the legends Ram Marathe and Gajananrao Joshi, brings a mellifluous voice and mastery of rare ragas spanning the Gwalior, Agra and Jaipur traditions. He is regarded as a top-ranking performer and senior guru, mentoring several promising young artistes.