Kala Ghoda has always belonged to the people: Brinda Miller on how the 2026 festival puts the audience at the centre

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back in Mumbai with its 2026 edition, animating the Fort precinct with art, performance and public conversations until February 8. Now in its 26th year, the festival continues its tradition of turning streets and heritage spaces into open cultural forums—bringing together visual art, theatre, music, dance, cinema and literature in a way that feels both accessible and alive.

As the festival steps beyond its 25-year milestone, Indulge Express caught up with Brinda Miller, Hon. Festival Director of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival and Hon. Chairperson of the Kala Ghoda Association. In an exclusive conversation, she speaks about the 2026 theme Ahead of the Curve, how the festival is responding to a changing cultural moment, and why Kala Ghoda’s connection to people, place and heritage remains at the heart of everything it does.