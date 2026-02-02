Kala Ghoda has always belonged to the people: Brinda Miller on how the 2026 festival puts the audience at the centre
The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back in Mumbai with its 2026 edition, animating the Fort precinct with art, performance and public conversations until February 8. Now in its 26th year, the festival continues its tradition of turning streets and heritage spaces into open cultural forums—bringing together visual art, theatre, music, dance, cinema and literature in a way that feels both accessible and alive.
As the festival steps beyond its 25-year milestone, Indulge Express caught up with Brinda Miller, Hon. Festival Director of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival and Hon. Chairperson of the Kala Ghoda Association. In an exclusive conversation, she speaks about the 2026 theme Ahead of the Curve, how the festival is responding to a changing cultural moment, and why Kala Ghoda’s connection to people, place and heritage remains at the heart of everything it does.
After completing 25 years last edition, how does Kala Ghoda 2026 mark a new chapter under the theme Ahead of the Curve?
The 25-year milestone gave us a moment to reflect, but Ahead of the Curve is about momentum. Kala Ghoda 2026 looks forward — examining how culture evolves in real time. We are deepening interdisciplinary exchanges, bringing technology into dialogue with tradition, and inviting younger voices into heritage spaces. This edition positions the festival as a cultural barometer, sensing creative shifts before they fully arrive.
With AI increasingly shaping artistic practice, how did you approach experimentation while curating this edition as both artist and festival director?
AI is a tool, not a replacement for human imagination. The curatorial focus was on how artists are questioning AI as much as using it. Some works explore authorship, memory, and digital identity, while others blend handcrafted processes with generative systems. The aim was not spectacle, but substance — ensuring experimentation remains rooted in concept, craft, and critical thought
Mumbai’s cultural ecosystem is closely tied to Bollywood and celebrity visibility. How do you navigate that presence so Kala Ghoda’s focus remains on the art while still engaging a wider public?
Cinema is part of Mumbai’s cultural language, and we acknowledge that energy while giving it context. When film personalities participate, it is usually through conversations around storytelling, literature, music, or social themes rather than red-carpet appearances. Their presence becomes a bridge, drawing audiences toward deeper artistic engagement. The art always leads; visibility simply widens the doorway.
The 2026 edition unfolds at a moment of rapid cultural and technological change. How does the festival respond to the present while reimagining audience engagement within the historic Kala Ghoda precinct?
Every edition reflects its time, and 2026 feels distinctly transitional. The programming engages with themes such as sustainability, urban memory, migration, and the merging of physical and virtual realities, often through immersive and participatory formats that move audiences from passive viewing to active involvement.
At the same time, heritage remains central to the festival’s identity. By activating historic public spaces and supporting conservation efforts within the precinct, Kala Ghoda positions itself as both a mirror to the present and a platform where culture and conservation move forward together.
As the festival looks ahead, what must Kala Ghoda protect at all costs, and what does it need the courage to change?
We must protect public access and our deep connection to the heritage precinct. The festival belongs on the streets, among historic buildings, where art is encountered freely and unexpectedly. That democratic spirit is non-negotiable.
What we must have the courage to change is format and perspective. Audiences evolve, cities evolve, and artistic languages evolve. We must keep welcoming new disciplines, new technologies, and new communities — even if it means rethinking familiar structures. Remaining relevant requires both memory and risk.