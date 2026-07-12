8 unique wedding venues in Mumbai that deserve a spot on every couple's wishlist

Regardless of whether you would like to have a grand indoor wedding celebration or a wedding by the waterfront, in a forest, or in a historical setting, there is something special waiting for you in Mumbai. It is the architecture, environment and ambience of the venues which make them unique.
For people who would like to get married amidst history and films, Vasai Fort is an excellent choice. This historical site has tall stone walls, arches, scenic coastline, and lush greenery that require minimal decoration. Early mornings are the best time to visit because of the beautiful light which complements the magnificent structure of the fort. The ambience and the ancient charm make it one of the most unique wedding venues in Mumbai.
Nestled within the heritage area of Girgaon lies this bungalow, where you can experience an exclusive event full of traditional ambience. These Indo-Portuguese houses are famous for their wooden stairs, balcony verandas, mosaic flooring, and brightly coloured pastel facades on the narrow streets. This area was formed in the 19th century and still holds an aura of history which is tough to find anywhere else in the city. Khotachiwadi may not be suited for hosting big wedding events but is a perfect place for hosting intimate weddings.
For those looking to have a grand dream wedding that goes overboard with their imagination, Dome SVP Stadium will be the perfect match. Constructed in 2012, the huge indoor arena boasts an enormous column-less dome.
While the stadium itself occupies 100,000 square feet of space, the 38,000 square foot pillarless event area allows interior decorators to go wild with flower decorations, gigantic stages, and themed events. Besides, this air-conditioned venue is home to two banquet halls that occupy 3,930 and 4,000 square feet respectively, a 5,000 square foot VIP lounge, vanity and green rooms, a private bride and groom lounge, as well as four Gold Class rooms with reclining chairs.
Catering to couples looking for an exotic wedding experience in the same city, Cabana Wedding Lawn is located in proximity to Yeoor Hills in Thane West. Situated amidst green surroundings, it gives the feeling of being in a remote place, away from all the noise of the city. It can accommodate a total of 700 people on its lush lawn, which turns beautiful with the addition of fairy lights, flowers and hanging fabrics. In addition, other facilities such as in-house catering, decoration, DJ, bridal dressing room and swimming pool are also available at the venue.
Located in Ballard Estate, IFBE converts a 100-year-old ice factory into a highly distinctive event venue for the city. Comprising 10,000 sq. ft., the venue consists of exposed brick walls, Burma teak highlights, 22 ft. high ceilings, and open columns. Venues like The Cathedral look over a courtyard with a very old banyan tree in it, making for a stunning architectural setting. This place is also home to restaurants like Native Bombay restaurant and Banyan Tree Café, making it one of the most unique wedding venues in Mumbai.
In sharp contrast to all other venues, Bayview Lawns provides a completely different experience by virtue of its setting in Princess Dock, Mazgaon. Unlike the normal coastal area, couples can have their parties against the backdrop of Mumbai’s bustling port area, along with views of cargo ships, liners, and the Arabian Sea. The spacious lawn is capable of hosting grand outdoor parties.
Situated within the Mahalaxmi Race Course premises, Neel - Tote on the Turf offers both a historical setting and modern architecture. With its distinctive white tree-like columns, the Spanish sloping roof, and glass walls all around, it provides an outdoor atmosphere in an indoor setting. It offers large lawns and a landscaped courtyard which can be decorated in any theme, including colourful traditional or lavish European-style weddings. Catering options include vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, along with cocktails.
It is rare to come across an event space with such picturesque surroundings like The Bombay Presidency Radio Club in Colaba. This space features a jetty which extends out into the Arabian Sea, offering a panoramic view of the sea and passing boats, along with the magnificent Gateway of India. Other than the vintage appeal of this South Mumbai space, there are also banquet halls, lawns, and even a poolside lawn where guests can enjoy their special day in a small or grand ceremony. It is one of the most unique wedding venues in Mumbai.