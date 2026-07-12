8 unique wedding venues in Mumbai that deserve a spot on every couple's wishlist

For those looking to have a grand dream wedding that goes overboard with their imagination, Dome SVP Stadium will be the perfect match. Constructed in 2012, the huge indoor arena boasts an enormous column-less dome.

While the stadium itself occupies 100,000 square feet of space, the 38,000 square foot pillarless event area allows interior decorators to go wild with flower decorations, gigantic stages, and themed events. Besides, this air-conditioned venue is home to two banquet halls that occupy 3,930 and 4,000 square feet respectively, a 5,000 square foot VIP lounge, vanity and green rooms, a private bride and groom lounge, as well as four Gold Class rooms with reclining chairs.