The Kardashian-Jenners is the only family we’re listening to when it comes to holiday styling. As the decade gears towards its end, the millionaire sisters are only getting more dramatic with their personal fashion picks. For Kourtney Kardashian’s Christmas party, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie took it up a notch and went all out with their cocktail fashion look.s “When Kourt throws a party, we glam up!” Kim wrote on her Instagram page.

Kim Kardashian West went soft-glam with her vintage Dior number

The beauty moghuls have never really been about minimalism, but this year they took holiday dressing to a whole other dimension. While Kim went the vintage Dior way with a clingy, strapless croc-effect gown from Dior’s 2000 Fall line-up and went for the soft glam vibe, Khloe went super blingy.

Khloe Kardashian and True quite literally lit up Kourtney's party

She, in fact, had a twinning moment with her tiny tot True, as they both went for a custom-made gown by LA-based designer Bryan Hearnes. For those of you who are shying away from sequins or a dash of glitter, Khloe’s silhouetted number should really tell how to style something that’s so chic and flashy. The one-strap gown also had a thigh-high slit, and she teamed it up with gold stilettos.

Khloe loves metallic ensembles by Hearnes

In fact, Khloe had also worn an all-gold pantsuit by the designer a few days back, for another bash, which means she is clearly committed to the look.

Kylie and Stormi ace the twinning memo

One of the most notable looks in Kourtney’s party was sported by the family’s only billionaire, Kylie Jenner, who went for some old Hollywood glam. Kylie, too, twinned with her daughter Stormi and chose a pair of very festive gowns by British designer duo Ralph & Russo. She was also the only sister who opted for some heavy-duty jewellery and wore a retro-inspired emerald and diamond necklace.

Ralph and Russo shard a glimpse of Kylie and Stormi's Christmas party ensembles

In fact, the label’s Instagram page gave us a glimpse of the two numbers worn by Kylie and Stormi. “The gorgeous Kylie Jenner wore an emerald green single duchess gown featuring a thigh-high slit and draped bow on the hip. Meanwhile, her adorable daughter wore a matching dress finished with a hand-pleated belt and bow at the back,” they revealed.

Kourtney makes a case for festive red

The only supermodel in the family, Kendall Jenner, kept things relatively relaxed with a luxe but basic, feather-lined maroon maxi gown. Kourtney, too, went rather safe, with a corset-style strapless red gown with a very interesting panel detailing at the back.