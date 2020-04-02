WITH EURUMME, IT is love at first sight. Moulding metals into striking shapes which are imperfect yet perfect, chic and voguish, Eishita Puri creates modern fashion jewellery that is worth owning. No wonder, B-Town A-listers including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have flaunted their stackable rings and cuffs, delicate and chunky necklaces, eye-grabbing studs and playful earrings on social media.

The four-year-old brand rolls out their new edit, Rewind, an extension of their previous collections, and it is worth checking out. Puri, who started the label as an experiment offers, “We’ve dug into our archives to reinvent the favourites. With Rewind, the old transforms into something new, as we look to celebrate the connect between collections, and bonds between people.” The designs, we noticed, are clean, with limited focus on solids, and more on the spaces. Wearability is also a notable factor, making them fit for everyday wear.

Though this edit is strictly a play on metals like nickel and lead-free gold plated brass, her previous collections have incorporated an array of materials including recycled cardboard, dried twigs and leaves, and semi-precious stones. Talking about the design philosophy of the handcrafted jewellery, the 24-year-old highlights that Eurumme is meant for the woman of today. “It’s for the woman who is not perfect, who accepts her flaws, aces in multitasking, and yet finds time for herself,” says the jewellery designer, whose prime influence has been her mother, who dabbled with semi-precious stones while Puri was growing up.

An upcoming festive collection has the designer excited for all the right reasons. “It’s our first foray into festive jewellery, and I’m super excited about it. We usually only do contemporary modern pieces, and this is new territory for us. The festive pieces will have Eurumme’s twist, and I hope my patrons will love it,” offers Puri, informing us that each of her edits is special in its own way. Still, in terms of commercial success, her S/S ’17 edit was a customer favourite.

Priced at `1,000 and upwards. Available on the website and at Bombaim and 85 Landsdown