Louis Vuitton has started production of gowns in its ready-to-wear atelier which is located in Paris. The gown will be donated to frontline workers in six Parisian hospitals of the

“Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris”, also known as AP-HP (the regional hospital

center operating in Paris and its surroundings), who are attending to patients infected with Covid-19. Twenty volunteers have been tasked with the responsibility of creating thousands of gowns from AP-HP-approved fabrics.

“We are proud to be able to help healthcare professionals at our level and put our know-how at the disposal of the Hôpitaux de Paris to create gowns for medical staff. I would like to thank the artisans of our atelier who are voluntarily participating in this civic act and who have been bravely applying themselves since this morning to equip healthcare workers in hospitals who are in need of gowns,” said Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO, during his visit to the workshop.

It was also announced that Louis Vuitton is in the process of producing thousands of non-surgical protective masks from its French workshops in Marsaz and Saint-Donat (Drôme), Saint-Pourçain (Allier), Ducey (Manche) and Sainte-Florence (Vendée). About 300 artisans have been mobilised to do the same following the French government’s plea for the increased production of alternative non-surgical masks to help in the battle against Covid-19.

