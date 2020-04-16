Irrespective of how vigilant you are about your quarantine hair care routine, coloured hair does need more attention. Pastel colours or frosty tips are difficult to keep up, but it’s really tough especially when you can’t take professional help. While red, blue and deep green usually stay on for more than six weeks, pastels like lavenders, pinks or smokey greys fade out really fast. Thankfully colourists all over the world are all too aware of this problem.

Have pastel hair? Don't fret!

In fact, a lot of hair stylists and acclaimed colorists have recently revealed some super important pointers about how you can sustain a pastel dye job without professional help. We’ve gathered some DIY hacks and a don’t do list which could be really useful to anyone who’s trying to keep their hair healthy but don’t want to lose the pastel do:

Don’t Bleach

Instead of using on boxed bleach kits just keep touching up the colour; stylists maintain that using manufactured bleach without professional help can cause a lot of damage to your hair, especially since it’s a chemical treatment and needs expert supervision. If you go wrong with even something minor, you can end up with a really bronzed up or orange tones in your hair and no one wants that. So stay away from supermarket home bleaching.

Use cold water to wash your hair

Hot water usually forces the cuticles open which leads the color to seep out, but cold water usually helps in keeping your color intact.

It's important to switch to a low-heat styling styling routine

Use a bond sustainer

A bond sustainer is basically a deep conditioning treatment which reduces porosity and reinforces the bonds. So the annoying dusty or ashy pink colour that you have to deal with in the second or fourth week, deep conditioning can really help you prevent that. You can use it a once every week, right after shampooing.

Use less heat

This is actually pretty basic, and most people with pastel hair already know about this hack. The more heat you use, the faster your hair colour fades away. So, don’t use heat on your hair unless it’s absolutely essential oe switch to a low-heat styling routine.

For damaged roots

It’s always ideal not to re-touch your roots without your colorist’s help because there are a lot of things to consider, and most DIY touch-ups usually end in a mess. But if you’ve already tried bleaching your hair and botched it up a bit, use a toner. If your touch-up gave you a shade that you don’t like, you can always strip it to a lower frequency with the help of a home toner which is readily available everywhere. It also helps you get rid of the brassiness.