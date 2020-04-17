There’s no reason why Selena Gomez shouldn’t follow in fellow pop icon Rihanna’s footsteps and start her own beauty label. Selena announced in February that she is coming up with her own beauty brand called Rare Beauty (named after her third studio album) and she just revealed that the brand will offer a 48-brand collection which features a curation of more than four dozen distinct shades of foundations and concealers for different skin colours. This is a step up from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty which made waves with its 40-shade concealer range.

Selena also revealed that she wore Rare Beauty products in her Boyfriend music video

"I wanted to start a conversation about how you can make yourself feel great. It's not necessarily about needing these things to make yourself feel beautiful. People of my generation have all this pressure to look a certain way, and I wanted to make a line that took away a bit of that pressure. I use real people in the campaigns,” Selena said in a recent interview.

A couple of days back Selena had shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of her Boyfriend music video and told fans that she wore Rare Beauty products for the shoot. In a recent video posted on Instagram Selena shared a look inside the meetings and group sessions with the Rare team where she’s seen trying the products herself.

Selena during the sneak peak of the Rare Beauty Sephora display

“I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me. I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand,” she is heard saying in a voice over. “You're not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty is not about how others see you, it's about how you see yourself.”

Selena has also announced a casting call for fresh faces across the US for Rare Beauty campaigns because she wants the campaign to star real people, since Rare Beauty looks to celebrate individualism. The brand which is scheduled to roll out this Summer already has 1.2 million followers on its Instagram page.