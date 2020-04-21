Following the pandemic-induced lockdown, the British Fashion Council has announced that it will be merging its womenswear and menswear showcases into a gender-neutral digital platform.

The body had previously decided to cancel the men's showcase that was set to take place in June.

The BFC will introduce a new digital platform in time for the June online showcase that will be open to both trade and consumer audiences. The first combined London Fashion Week starts on June 12, the BFC is expecting a bigger mix than the usual lineup, with men’s and women’s talent involved.

In the statement, the British Fashion Council said the combined London Fashion Week would give designers more flexibility and reflect the event's role as a platform for the city's "influence on society, identity and culture."



"The current pandemic is leading us all to reflect more poignantly on the society we live in and how we want to live our lives and build businesses when we get through this," said Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council, in a press release. "The other side of this crisis, we hope will be about sustainability, creativity and product that you value, respect, cherish."

The consolidation of shows reflects a broader understanding of gender, particularly with Gen Z that doesn't want to defined by gender. Androgynous dressing has become fashionable not only as a statement of fluidity, but because it signifies a conscious effort to be less wasteful.





