One of the foremost designers who has collaborated with brands like BMW and Judith Leiber, Suneet Varma believes fashion is a crude reflection of the times we live in. Hence he suggests keeping the fashion statement comfortable yet stylish to stay focused while working from home.

Varma, who makes it a point to complete 10,000 steps every day, is strictly against wearing pyjamas and casual t-shirts all day. He explains, “If you stay in dirty T-shirts and pyjamas the entire day then you will start feeling sluggish.” Adding further he offers, “What we are going through right now reflects that you are being forced to quarantine yourself. It is not something people are happy to do beyond a point. Comfort is one thing but health is another. The priority should be to keep yourself focused, feeling professional and most importantly feeling worthy. These are the important aspects of fashion during these times.” Varma’s style statement includes wearing a simple kurta.

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_nbfiQvmQQ

Giving out tips he says, “Since we are on the onslaught of summer we need to dress comfortably but it is not recommended to be in shorts and T-shirts the entire day.” Also, he suggests de-cluttering the wardrobe.